Local community advocacy group celebrates their 21st annual holiday gala

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Center for Peace & Justice will hold their 21st Annual Holiday Gala this weekend, to raise funds for programs that benefit the community.

The Albuquerque Center for Peace & Justice invites everyone to their 21st Annual Peace Center Holiday Gala on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will be held at the Albuquerque Center for Spiritual Living (CSL), located at 2801 Louisiana Blvd. NE, two block north of Menaul. There is ample free parking off of Claremont. The fundraising event has a suggested donation of $10-$15 per person. Kids are free, and no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Food and drink (non-alcohol) will be sold for an additional charge.

The event will feature food, live music, social justice info tables, craft vendors, a silent auction, dancing, and the chance to meet old and new friends — while helping to raise money for programs that benefit the community.

Live music will include a sing-a-long with The Raging Grannies, Spanish songs by Los Otros/Las Otras, and world music/reggae music by Wagogo.

Food will include posole, green chile stew and other New Mexico fare to warm up stomachs and hearts.

Everyone is invited to donate a warm coat, new underwear and/or socks for homeless members of our community.

For more information, visit the ACPJ website.