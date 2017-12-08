Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A very chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits, teens and 20s for most. A few spotty snow showers lingering over the Raton Pass this morning will clear by lunch — most of us can plan on plenty of sunshine through the day. Expect high temperatures to be significantly warmer than what was felt Thursday, most of us topping out in the 40s and 50s by day’s end. Winds will be an issue for those within the Northeast Plains – sustained: 20-35mph / gusting up to 40mph.

WEEKEND: Even warmer! Expect high temperatures to climb well into the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky. No significant rain or snow expected as high pressure nudges in over the state. Near-perfect outdoor weather likely both Saturday & Sunday!