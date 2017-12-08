Homeless Coalition hosts light show to raise money for shelter

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless group is trying something a little different to raise money to get a shelter opened. They are hosting a Christmas light show.

Right now, there is no place for the homeless and no place that allows tents in the city of Roswell. The Roswell Homeless Coalition is hoping to change this by spreading holiday cheer.

Near West Country Club and North Cambridge sits a piece of property that will soon become a winter wonderland with lights choreographed to music.

“We love to see people smile and love to do it for the community,” said Jesse McDaniel.

McDaniel has been decorating his house to collect donations for the Salvation Army for years but this year, he decided to fund a new cause.

“I thought we could have a night for them and take donations for the homeless coalition,” he said.

After the only homeless shelter in Roswell closed down, the Homeless Coalition stepped in to lease the building hoping to get the homeless out of the cold again, but it’s been a challenge.

“No, not an easy move in. We have to get the building up to code, there’s a lot of renovation going on. Every weekend we have teams of volunteers out here,” said Jeneva Martinez with the Roswell Homeless Coalition.

Painting walls and replacing floors are just a couple of the things that need to be done. After the renovations, they will need money to run the place.

“Operational will cost $5,000-$6,000 a month,” Martinez added.

When the coalition heard McDaniel’s’ idea for raising money, they were all for it.

“It’s really amazing to see the community come together right before Christmas,” Martinez said.

And the word has spread. Nine businesses have already jumped in saying they will each match up to a thousand dollars in donations.

One of those businesses is Demaree’s Pumping Service, LLC. Owner Brandon Hebert said,

“We could be homeless one day and it’s sad to think that there’s nowhere for the homeless to go in Roswell. We’re just trying to do our little part and help the coalition get something going to help the homeless in our community”

The event is Friday, Dec.15 from 5-10 p.m. and they will be accepting any and all donations at the light show.

For more information on how to donate or pledge for the event click here.

