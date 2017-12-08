Gunman identified in deadly Aztec school shooting

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico State Police have identified the shooter at the Aztec High School as 21-year-old William Atchinson.
Police found this letter at the school.
December 7, 2017
If things go according to plan, today would be when I die.
I wait until the school buses are detected, then head out on foot disguised as a student.
I go somewhere and gear up, then hold a class hostage and go apeshit, then blow my brains out.
Work suck, school sucks, life sucks.
I just wan out of this shit.
Fuck this state, it really is bad. Think I’m insane? I’m actually more rational, peaceful and less loony than a majority of the citizenry of this entire region.
