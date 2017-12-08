Gunman identified in deadly Aztec school shooting

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico State Police have identified the shooter at the Aztec High School as 21-year-old William Atchinson.

Police found this letter at the school.

December 7, 2017

If things go according to plan, today would be when I die.

I wait until the school buses are detected, then head out on foot disguised as a student.

I go somewhere and gear up, then hold a class hostage and go apeshit, then blow my brains out. Work suck, school sucks, life sucks. I just wan out of this shit. Fuck this state, it really is bad. Think I’m insane? I’m actually more rational, peaceful and less loony than a majority of the citizenry of this entire region.

This is a developing story.