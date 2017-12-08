Free tickets on the Rail Runner to Santa’s Village are available with a donated toy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Take a ride on the Rail Runner to Santa’s Village for free this weekend, and help others at the same time, by donating a new, unwrapped toy.

The New Mexico Rail Runner Express is hosting Santa’s Village at the Santa Fe Railyard on Saturday, December 9. This free, family-friendly event features games, crafts, interactive displays, mini-train rides, and of course, pictures with Santa. Visitors from south of Santa Fe are encouraged to take the Rail Runner. There will be one extra northbound and one extra southbound train for the event.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event. All toys will be donated to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program.

Activities at Santa’s Village include:

• Pictures with Santa

• Mini Train Rides

• Holiday Movies

• Interactive Model Trains

• Caricatures

• Face Painting

• Book Walk

• Meet & Greet with Snow Princesses

• Hot Food and Beverages

• Games and Vendor Booths

• Santa Fe Farmers & Artists Markets

• Meet Trax and Much More!!!

Take the Rail Runner to the Santa Fe Depot or meet at the Santa Fe Railyard. Regular train fares apply. Children nine and under always ride free!

For more information,visit the Rio Metro website.