Expensive Letterman jacket returned after News 13 story airs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The week after Thanksgiving, Jacquelynne Sabedra’s letterman jacket was stolen out of her car.

“It means a lot because of how hard I worked to get all the letters. It’s representing all my accomplishments,” said Sabedra.

She and her family were fairly certain they’d never see the jacket again but still kept looking.

“We didn’t get our hopes up too high because we didn’t want to have that disappointment,” said Sabedra.

They searched thrift stores, donation bins and put the word out on social media. News 13 aired a story about the stolen jacket shortly after the jacket was taken.

“We would never have gotten this jacket back if it wasn’t for your report,” said Paul Sabedra, Jacquelynne’s dad.

It appears the thief, or someone close to him, saw the report and felt compelled to return Jacquelynne’s jacket.

Outside the Isleta Pueblo Community Center, someone left Jacquelynne’s jacket in a box with this note.

It reads:

“Please, can someone help this jacket get back to its owners? I had seen on the news, it was about the last week of Nov., someone broke into someone’s car and took lots of stuff but mostly this jacket. I know she worked very hard. Can you please help me find her?”

Employees at the Isleta Pueblo Community Center called Albuquerque High School, recognizing the school’s colors and mascot on the jacket. They dropped it off at the school. Jacquelynne’s family and friends decided to surprise her.

“My friends called me and said come to the activities office and I was like okay. I came, walked in and saw it and was just like, I busted out in like happy tears,” said Sabedra.

A family friend started a GoFundMe after the jacket was stolen. The page raised $155. The Sabedra’s say they are giving all the money back to the people who donated it.

