Expensive Letterman jacket returned after News 13 story airs

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The week after Thanksgiving, Jacquelynne Sabedra’s letterman jacket was stolen out of her car.

“It means a lot because of how hard I worked to get all the letters. It’s representing all my accomplishments,” said Sabedra.

She and her family were fairly certain they’d never see the jacket again but still kept looking.

“We didn’t get our hopes up too high because we didn’t want to have that disappointment,” said Sabedra.

They searched thrift stores, donation bins and put the word out on social media. News 13 aired a story about the stolen jacket shortly after the jacket was taken.

“We would never have gotten this jacket back if it wasn’t for your report,” said Paul Sabedra, Jacquelynne’s dad.

It appears the thief, or someone close to him, saw the report and felt compelled to return Jacquelynne’s jacket.

Outside the Isleta Pueblo Community Center, someone left Jacquelynne’s jacket in a box with this note.

It reads:

“Please, can someone help this jacket get back to its owners? I had seen on the news, it was about the last week of Nov., someone broke into someone’s car and took lots of stuff but mostly this jacket. I know she worked very hard. Can you please help me find her?”

Employees at the Isleta Pueblo Community Center called Albuquerque High School, recognizing the school’s colors and mascot on the jacket. They dropped it off at the school. Jacquelynne’s family and friends decided to surprise her.

“My friends called me and said come to the activities office and I was like okay. I came, walked in and saw it and was just like, I busted out in like happy tears,” said Sabedra.

A family friend started a GoFundMe after the jacket was stolen. The page raised $155. The Sabedra’s say they are giving all the money back to the people who donated it.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s