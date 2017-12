SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives have launched an arson investigation after a home burned down in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputies say someone set it on fire last Friday.

They say the person responsible used something to ignite it so the home burnt quickly.

The home was completely destroyed. No one was injured.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call them.

