December 8th Morning Rush: 2 students, suspect dead after a shooting at Aztec High School

1. Family and friends in Aztec are mourning the two victims gunned down during the Aztec school shooting. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office confirms the two victims are Casey Jordan-Marquez and Francisco Fernandez. Prayers and candlelight vigils were also held Thursday in their honor. Casey was a cheerleader and a fellow student mentioned he ran track and played football with Francisco.

2. This is what we know about the Aztec High School shooting. Gunshots were heard from students during their first-period class at around 8 a.m. Thursday. Students were immediately put on lockdown. Students hid under desks and huddled together until police made their way into the building through a window. Two students were killed. The shooter is dead as well.

3. Fire crews in California are now battling six wildfires after two more have sparked. The two new fires are both burning in northern San Diego County. The largest of the six fires, the Thomas Fire has charred 115,000 acres and has destroyed or damaged more than 500 buildings.

4. A very chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits, teens and 20s for most.

5. The ruins of the Jemez Historic Site will be decorated with hundreds of luminarias, or farolitos. It’s all part of the annual “Light Among the Ruins” event in Jemez Springs. Free horse-drawn wagons will shuttle visitors from Jemez Springs Plaza to the site. The event is scheduled to happen Saturday night starting at 5 p.m.

Morning’s Top Stories