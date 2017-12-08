D.A. charges high speed chase suspect with first-degree murder

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The suspected thief who led police on a wild chase in a stolen RV faces murder charges for killing an innocent man after the chase came to a crashing end.

David Barber, 40, is already behind bars on federal gun charges, but 12 new charges, including first-degree murder, could put him in prison for life.

The cross-town chase in a stolen RV on June 20 had drivers steering away from trouble and police scrambling to bring it to an end.

Albuquerque Police said Barber, who was wanted on warrants, took officers through the Heights, Nob Hill and northwest Albuquerque, causing a string of crashes along the way.

“I got side-swiped a little bit but the car behind me is the one that spun out in front of me and hit the other car in front of me as well,” driver Hanna Gasper said back in June.

It ended at Coors and Irving when APD made a pit maneuver, bumping the RV before Barber slammed into an oncoming car.

The crash killed Tito Pacheco, a father of three.

A grand jury is now indicting Barber, hitting him with a first-degree murder charge caused by a “depraved mind,” saying he knew his reckless actions were putting lives at risk.

“He conducts himself in a violent manner and whether we’re chasing him or not, the citizens of Albuquerque would have been in danger,” APD Officer Tanner Tixier said.

Also among Barber’s 12 total charges is aggravated assault for nearly hitting an officer with the RV.

His charges include first-degree murder (depraved mind,) homicide by vehicle, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery upon a peace officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, auto burglary, leaving the scene of an accident, and criminal damage to property.

Barber has a long criminal history of arrests on drug, burglary and car theft-related charges.

Pacheco’s family is suing the city, claiming APD’s chase tactics cost Pacheco his life.

