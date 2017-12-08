Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

A seasonably, chilly day is ahead for New Mexico this afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer compared to Thursday, but you still will want to hold onto your jacket.

An area of high pressure then builds over the region for the weekend. This high pressure system will act as a brick wall and keep the storms out of New Mexico. Temperatures under the high pressure system will be 10°-15° warmer than average over the weekend and heading into early next week.

A weak weather disturbance will pass across southern New Mexico next week. This weak weather maker may throw in some clouds that will filter the sunshine for early next week. But, temperatures will stay warm for this time of the year and it will continue to be dry.