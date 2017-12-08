‘Baraka’ 25th Anniversary Screening at CCA

Poetry in motion -it’s the way many have described, ‘Baraka’, enjoying a special 25th-anniversary screening Saturday, Dec. 9 at Center for Contemporary Arts in Santa Fe.

Supervising producer for the film Alton Walpoe stops by New Mexico Living to share his experience of shooting this cinematic opus, which took more than a year to film.

The screening is a fundraiser for the Santa Fe Film Festival. Tickets are $25, available by calling 505.982.1338.

For more information, visit ShootNM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by ShootNM