Full News Conference: Gunman identified in Aztec school shooting

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police held a press conference Friday at the San Juan County Commission Chambers.

Investigators identified the shooter as 21-year-old William Atchison.

San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christiansen also says this was a “planned event” for the shooter.

In the conference, investigators say that he only had one gun during the shooting, but had multiple magazines. They also say that he purchased it last month locally and legally.

Investigators also found a thumb drive on Atchison. The following letter was found on that thumb drive:

December 7, 2017

If things go according to plan, today would be when I die.

I wait until the school buses are detected, then head out on foot disguised as a student.

I go somewhere and gear up, then hold a class hostage and go apesh**, then blow my brains out. Work suck, school sucks, life sucks. I just want out of this sh**. F*** this state, it really is bad. Think I’m insane? I’m actually more rational, peaceful and less loony than a majority of the citizenry of this entire region.

The FBI also said that they got a tip about Atchison in 2016 after he posted a threatening message on an online gaming site. They interviewed both him and his parents. At the time they said he was cooperative and did not own a gun.

Related Coverage

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps