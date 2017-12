FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Game and Fish Department officials say they’re investigating the third case of elk poaching since last month.

They say a bull elk was illegally killed Sunday evening and may have been shot from a vehicle.

The carcass of the elk was found north of Route 66 in east Flagstaff and authorities say the poachers didn’t strip the antlers or take anything off the body.

Game and Fish officials say elk hunting is not in season in the area where the bull was found.