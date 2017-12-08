Artesia woman who lost her son in crash warns others to use car seats

By Published:

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Car seats can mean the difference between life and death. This reality became all too real for one Artesia family.

Chelsea Orona lost her 7-year-old son Cy Palmer in a car crash last month when the car he was in was broadsided by a truck along Highway 285 just outside of Artesia.

Orona says he was wearing a seatbelt but was not in a booster seat.

Now, she wants her tragedy to serve as a warning to others.

“I know the older my son got the more I was, like lenient to like letting him just sit in the seat without a booster. And you know, going forward I will make sure that my child, my baby, and my two stepsons, that they’re properly buckled from now on,” said Orona.

Booster seats are recommended for kids based on weight and height, not age.

