Albuquerque veterans share their creative talent at VA holiday craft fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque veterans showed off their creative talents at the VA’s holiday craft fair Friday.
From honey to metal-working, local veterans proved they can do it all.
The annual craft fair is a chance for vets to share their passions and for many, it is a reason to stay motivated and involved with their community.
“Instead of, you know, isolating myself, you know it brings me a little more with people and I really enjoy what I do so I really love sharing what I do,” said Marine Veteran and Bee Keeper Thomas Vessay.
The VA also hosts a Growers Market in the summer, where vets can sell their crafts and meet with like-minded veterans.
