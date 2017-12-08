Albuquerque veterans share their creative talent at VA holiday craft fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque veterans showed off their creative talents at the VA’s holiday craft fair Friday.

From honey to metal-working, local veterans proved they can do it all.

The annual craft fair is a chance for vets to share their passions and for many, it is a reason to stay motivated and involved with their community.

“Instead of, you know, isolating myself, you know it brings me a little more with people and I really enjoy what I do so I really love sharing what I do,” said Marine Veteran and Bee Keeper Thomas Vessay.

The VA also hosts a Growers Market in the summer, where vets can sell their crafts and meet with like-minded veterans.

