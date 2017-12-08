Albuquerque version of Monopoly is out in stores

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a new take on the popular board game Monopoly, Albuquerque takes center stage, but many around town are questioning some of the spots around the board.

In this version, picking the wrong card won’t send you to jail, it will send you straight to a traffic jam. Some say that is a fairly accurate description of something the Duke City is known for, traffic problems.

“Traffic jams are horrendous in the city and never seems to fail me,” said Albuquerque resident, Patricia Baker.

Perhaps the biggest surprise to most was red chile being the least valuable, while property in downtown Albuquerque was the highest, the equivalent of the Boardwalk in the popular version.

“Red chile being the cheapest, I don’t know, it should be a little bit higher, I think,” said Albuquerque resident, Theresa Gomez.

Also, going from cheapest to most expensive around the board, the game has the city’s southern quadrants as the lowest and has the Heights among the most valuable.

“It kind of sounds like you’re picking on the South Valley, to me,” said Albuquerque resident, Irene Garcia.

Buying the BioPark will set you back about $170, while purchasing the Kimo Theater can cost you about $250. Although the choice of game pieces is another contention, with items like a gym shoe and pretzel among the choices.

“I feel like these pieces should be like maybe little balloons, maybe little chiles,” said Abrianna Tafoya.

Creators of the game, Late For The Sky, are from Cincinnati, Ohio. According to their website, you can create your own custom Monopoly inspired board game.

