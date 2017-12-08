Accused robber visits court to borrow pen, paper to write demand note before crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused bank robber made an unusual stop before carrying out his alleged crime, dropping into federal court to write out his demand note.

According to a criminal complaint. Ermond Overton walked into the Federal Courthouse downtown Thursday afternoon and asked for a pen and paper.

He wrote a note demanding money and claiming he had a gun, then took off, but not before showing that not to U.S. Marshals employees, who called police.

Overton is then accused of using that note, printed on the back of a courthouse document, to rob the nearby Wells Fargo on Lomas.

He was arrested minutes later just down the street.

