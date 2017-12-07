Young Flamenco artists demonstrate impressive skills while promoting their upcoming recital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Young Flamenco dancers prove that classic performances can be mastered by all ages.

The National Institute of Flamenco will present their 19th Annual Recital Navideño, featuring student dancers of all ages and Las Posadas, flamenco-style! To promote the event, young Flamenco artists shared their dancing enthusiasm with viewers.

Event details:

19th Annual Recital Navideño

December 15th and 16th at 7:00 pm, December 17th at 2:00 pm

Rodey Theatre (UNM Campus)

Tickets ($20 and $25)

For more information, visit the NIF website.