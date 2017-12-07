Winter Camps at the Natural History Museum

With the kids getting out of school for winter break, the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is offering a number of fun, interactive winter camps for kids of all ages.

Prehistoric Preschool kicks off December 7th at 11am and 2pm, giving toddlers and their parents a chance to explore natural history topics in a supportive and fun environment.

Clay Science at the Museum For Children starts Saturday, December 9th at 9:30am and 1:30pm. The event teaches kids about the role geology plays in our landscape’s natural beauty.

For a full list of what’s happening, visit NMNaturalHistory.org.