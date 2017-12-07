Two or more arrested in connection to Ayudando Guardians

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two more arrests have been made in connection with the business accused of stealing from military veterans and senior citizens.

Back in July, KRQE News 13 told you about Ayudando guardians.

The two owners, Susan Harris and Sharron Moore are facing federal charges for allegedly stealing $4 million from clients to pay for things like a Mercedes Benz, tickets to the Final Four and expensive vacations.

Now, William Harris and Craig Young have been arrested.

Harris and Young are facing charges including money laundering.

Their role in the business is still unclear.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps