Tennessee family urges caution after Christmas lights lead to house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A  Columbia, Tenn. homeowner’s camera caught the moment their outside Christmas lights sparked a fire.

Now the family is urging people to use caution when decking the halls.

The homeowner says their smoke detector inside went off.

A house guest yelled “fire,” and the family was able to get most of the fire under control before crews arrived.

They believe keeping the lights in use around the clock could be what sparked the blaze.

Fire officials say to unplug your lights at night, keep a fire extinguisher handy. Fire officials also say make sure the ground isn’t too dry where you’re putting the lights at.

