Students react to Aztec school shooting

By Published:

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the Aztec School shooting Thursday, students were quickly bused to McGee Park in Farmington, about ten miles from Aztec.

That is where parents were able to reunite with their children.

Students who spoke with KRQE News 13 at the park say they could not believe something like this could happen in their small and close-knit community.

“I’m just still in shock and can’t stop thinking about it. It still hasn’t sunk in that it’s happened here,” one 11th grader says.

Some students tell us they heard multiple rounds of gunshots.

One student says she heard gunshots right outside her classroom, followed by banging on the door.

Students were told to shelter in place while some students barricaded the doors shut with desks and chairs.

A lot of the students say they do not have any idea who the victims or the shooter might be. They have heard a few names floating around, but it is all rumor right now.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

