ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus.

It happened at Main and Summit at about 8 a.m.Thursday.

Video from the Chaves County News Network shows the truck t-boned the bus.

Police say about half a dozen students were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was also injured.

Police are not saying which driver was at fault.

