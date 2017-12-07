Police responding to school shooting at Aztec High school

By Published: Updated:

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff Department is responding to a shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, NM.

Officials tell us the shooter is in custody and it is not known how many people have been wounded.

At this time deputies and Lt. Kyle Lincoln from the San Juan County Sheriff Department are clearing the building and actively searching the school.

According to the Bloomfield Police Department, “We are aware that there is an active shooter at Aztec High School. We do have officers located at all of the schools in Bloomfield and they are all on lockdown. Parents are advised to please stay away from all of the schools until further notice. There will be a live update at 9:15am at Bishop’s Square. Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers.”

Parents can stage at 516 and Mesa Verde near the church to pick up their kids.

Bloomfield and Farmington High Schools are also on preventative lockdown. All students faculty and staff are accounted for.

According to the Bloomfield Police Department, there will be a live update at 9:15 a.m. at Bishop’s Square.

KRQE is sending a crew and will provide updates as they become available.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s