Police responding to school shooting at Aztec High school

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff Department is responding to a shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, NM.

Officials tell us the shooter is in custody and it is not known how many people have been wounded.

At this time deputies and Lt. Kyle Lincoln from the San Juan County Sheriff Department are clearing the building and actively searching the school.

According to the Bloomfield Police Department, “We are aware that there is an active shooter at Aztec High School. We do have officers located at all of the schools in Bloomfield and they are all on lockdown. Parents are advised to please stay away from all of the schools until further notice. There will be a live update at 9:15am at Bishop’s Square. Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers.”

Parents can stage at 516 and Mesa Verde near the church to pick up their kids.

Bloomfield and Farmington High Schools are also on preventative lockdown. All students faculty and staff are accounted for.

According to the Bloomfield Police Department, there will be a live update at 9:15 a.m. at Bishop’s Square.

KRQE is sending a crew and will provide updates as they become available.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps