Playoff-chasing Cowboys also eye future with young secondary

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Jourdan Lewis doesn’t recall sitting around at training camp with fellow rookies Chidobe Awuzie and Xavier Woods, plotting their takeover of the secondary for the Dallas Cowboys.

There was this little thing called the depth chart, and they weren’t at the top of it.

“We had a lot of guys in front of us at first,” said Lewis, a third-round pick out of Michigan. “We were just trying to learn the playbook in training camp and we didn’t know that we would have this opportunity coming late in the season.”