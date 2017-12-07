Parents in a frenzy after shortage of food at Roswell schools

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Students and parents have been hammering the Roswell school district on social media about cafeteria food shortages. Parents claim this has been an ongoing problem at schools across the city and they are fed up with the situation.

The district admitted there’s a problem but insists it’s just at one school. School is in session and kids are going hungry.

“Last week actually my daughter told me that they had run out of macaroni and cheese, so she was just left with green beans to eat,” said Faith Overton.

She has a daughter at El Capitan elementary school and although her daughter was given veggies to eat for lunch, not all students have gotten that lucky.

“I think it was Tuesday or Wednesday that I didn’t have anything,” an El Capitan student recalled.

There has been a feeding frenzy on social media this week with students and parents saying the district has a food shortage and criticizing the quality too.

We reached out to the Roswell Independent School District for a comment and they sent us a statement which in part reads, “Upon review, it was determined that El Capitan experienced a food shortage and that additional food was in the process of being delivered”.

The school also sent us the below photo of Wednesday’s lunch a fully portioned meal.

Overton says this is rarely the case.

“She told me that they didn’t have any food for the kids and that some kids were eating rolls or some kids just got mashed potatoes. She was one of the ones who just got a roll,” she added.

Even parents from other schools are furious with the district.

“I was just outraged because I feel like any kid coming to public school, you don’t know their situation at home and I don’t think any kid should go hungry. It’s ridiculous,” Autumn Nunez said.

El Capitan students News 13 spoke with say they got full lunches on Wednesday and Thursday, but that Thursday’s breakfast was cookies.

The district says the food shortages were caused by late deliveries from the kitchen where the meals are prepared which is located at another school. They are looking to improve the system.

