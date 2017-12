ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visitors to Nob Hill will soon have a little help finding their way around.

A visitors center opened today near Central and Tulane.

The center will provide historical information along with coupons for Nob Hill businesses and information on events.

There is also an area to hang out where you can also get a virtual reality tour of the area.

The center opened just in time for Thursday’s Shop and Stroll from 5 to 10 p.m.

