NMDOG rescue hosts an important fundraiser in “Santa Paws”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An animal rescue that often handles the most severe cruelty cases throughout the state, NMDOG, is asking for help.

NMDOG is an all-volunteer, foster-based, non-profit dog rescue established in 2010. They serve the chained, abused and forgotten dogs across the state. The group works in partnership with law enforcement, Animal Control and shelters by assisting them with their most severe cases of cruelty and abuse. NMDOG takes dogs off of their chains and into safety, providing the medical care and emotional rehabilitation they desperately need.

Because NMDOG is an all-volunteer organization, they depend solely on donations from those that support the work and foster homes which enable abused dogs to learn real-life skills before they are placed in a home. NMDOG travels to the most rural parts of the state, providing outreach to those that need it the most, support to understaffed departments, training, and more.

NMDOG’s statewide FREE STRAW program provides lifesaving warmth through the winter to cold, outdoor dogs in need. As a valued member of the Bernalillo County Animal Cruelty Task Force, with partners from BCSO & Bernalillo County Animal Care Services, NMDOG performs Task Force sweeps through the county looking for violations of animal welfare, provides resources to those that need a little help and take in the animals that are surrendered or seized. NMDOG also assists in the prosecution of animal abusers. Currently, NM DOG has 38 dogs in their program in need of foster and/or forever homes.

All of the dogs receive a full medical and behavioral clearance prior to adoption. They are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Adoption includes an 8-week obedience class, to get everyone started off on the right paw!

The 6th Annual Santa Paws fundraising event at Pet Food Gone Wild in Rio Rancho will take place Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 100% of the proceeds benefit NMDOG. The free event is family friendly, kid-friendly, and pet-friendly.

Activities include: photos with Santa, a huge raffle, bake sale with human & canine treats, NMDOG merchandise, the NMDOG Giving Tree with “wish lists” for each of the dogs in our program – make a homeless dog’s Christmas dreams come true! Also, meet members of the Bernalillo County Animal Cruelty Task Force, adoptable NMDOGs and more.

For more information, visit the NMDOG website.