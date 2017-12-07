Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

After the coldest day so far this fall, temperatures will begin to moderate Friday into high 40s. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule over the next week with highs well above average in the mid 50s. There are no storms on the horizon until mid to late December at the earliest. We are currently on the streak of 63 straight days without any measurable precip in the Albuquerque area.
Marl’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Marl’s Thursday Evening Forecast x
