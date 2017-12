LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas Police say they have identified the patient robber who struck last month.

A surveillance video shows the robber waiting patiently at the Allsups on Highway 314 on November 27 until all the customers finished their purchases.

He then pulled out a gun and robbed the store.

Police believe that robber to be Jeremiah Lopez.

He has prior charges of robbery. Police arrested Lopez this afternoon.

