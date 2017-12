ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local firefighters are answering the call for help.

Thursday 18 firefighters from the Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Fire Departments loaded up and are preparing to travel to Chino California.

The team plans on being on the front lines where ever they are needed with the primary mission of saving homes.

The group is expected to be there four up to two weeks.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps