Lobo women’s basketball credit fans for help in fast start

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)-Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women are willing to give credit where credit is due. The Lobos are pleased with fan support as they continue to stay perfect on what has become a school record 10-0 start.

A crowd announced at 5,663 witnessed the Lobos make school history Wednesday night in a 34 point win over visiting Texas Tech. “I mean man what a crowd, biggest one of the year,” said Lobos head coach Mike Bradbury. “They were loud, I mean that was unbelievable.”

Lobos center Jaisa Nunn echoed what her coach said. Nunn finished with her 6th double double of the season in the 90-56 win. She scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. “I am so grateful for our fans,” said Nunn. “They really helped us out and they are just phenomenal, couldn’t do it without them.”

Someone will suffer their first defeat Sunday and the Lobos do not plan to be that team. The Lobos and undefeated Navy have a 1pm start at Dreamstyle Arena Sunday.