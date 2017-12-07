Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A very cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits, teens, 20s & 30s this morning. Our warm up will be a bit sad today as afternoon highs are not expected to leave the 20s and 30s in most areas. The Albuquerque-area can expect highs to only warm to the mid-30s… nearly 10° below average for this time of year. Spotty snow showers will linger over the higher terrain this morning before gradually clearing through the day. Accumulating snow is possible for those within the Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County where a Winter Storm Warning is in place until 5PM. Breezy conditions this morning will gradually relax through the day.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will be warmer to finish the week with more 40s and 50s (and less 30s) on the map. Expect more sunshine and no significant rain or snow within statelines.