Kids get into the holiday spirit with Kid’s Kringle Event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Children at Mountain View Elementary School in Albuquerque got into the spirit of Christmas Thursday with the 14th Annual “Kid’s Kringle.”

Children get to grab a gift for both of their parents for free, have milk and cookies and win door prizes.

“It’s so heartwarming, a class never leaves without saying a huge thank you,” said Kids Kringle Organizer Carol Kline. “They go home and spend the night and just cozy up and have a wonderful evening, remembering the festivities from today. It’s just a cool event.”

This year, backpacks full of supplies were also handed out to the kids.

