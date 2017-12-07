Fundraising campaign brings Christmas display to life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When Michael Coffing set out to create his family’s Christmas light display, all he knew was he wanted to make it special. So with a little inspiration from other displays using RGB pixel lights, Coffing started a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds and get the display off the ground.

“I really wanted it to not be an in-your-face lights flickering everywhere,” said Coffing. “The lights needed to make sense.”

Without ever having picked up a soldering iron, Coffing watched tutorials online on how to make the lights work and incorporate them into a display.

“I have no idea what I’m doing but I’ve watched enough tutorials, so I said let’s get started,” added Coffing.

“My first thought was, ‘how long is this going to take and how much is this going to cost?” says Veronica Coffing, Michael’s wife.

By trade, Coffing is a graphic designer, but armed with his soldering iron, glue gun and drill he was able to bring the display to life over the course of two years.

Coffing also used items like PVC pipe to hold the lights in place and create shapes adorning his front yard. Then there’s the device controlling his display, known in the lighting community as the E682.

“The E682 controller, it controls up to 2,040 lights and so I’ve pretty much maxed it out with 1,963,” said Coffing.

The light display is also in-sync with music which viewers can enjoy by tuning into a low power FM radio station, also out of Coffing’s home. For anyone driving in the area, that can be found at 91.1 FM.

Coffing said this is only the beginning and he is hoping to add some mega trees for next year and more lights along the wall.

For anyone wanting to see the display, it can be found at 2714 Gretta NE in Albuquerque.

