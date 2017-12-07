Full news conference on Aztec school shooting

Related Coverage 2 students killed in Aztec school shooting, male suspect dead

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police held a press conference Thursday at the San Juan County Commission Chambers.

Governor Susanna Martinez said “All New Mexicans are with Aztec today,” asking if anyone has any information to contact local officials. The Governor also mentioned the Public Education Department will be making $120,000 available to help with response in coming days for counselors and security.

There was little additional detail stated from what has already been reported except the shooter was male, there were individuals who took action, and there will be no names given out today. The call came in to the Aztec Police Department while classes were in session. Local, state and federal authorizes will continue to investigate the first scene at the school and others as well.

The superintendent said in the press conference that he would “likely cancel school across the district” but there would be no school at Aztec High tomorrow.

