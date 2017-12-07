Former NMSU dean arrested on DWI charge

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former dean and current professor at New Mexico State University was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to a criminal complaint, Christa Slaton was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy for speeding.

When the officers approached the car, he notices Slaton had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

She was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and charged with DWI and speeding.

Slaton as released from jail on her own recognizance.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for February.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s