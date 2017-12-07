Former NMSU dean arrested on DWI charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former dean and current professor at New Mexico State University was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to a criminal complaint, Christa Slaton was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy for speeding.

When the officers approached the car, he notices Slaton had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

She was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and charged with DWI and speeding.

Slaton as released from jail on her own recognizance.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for February.

