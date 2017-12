ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of an Albuquerque man found dead at his South Valley home hopes a hefty reward will encourage people to come forward with information.

46-year-old Johnny Armijo was found dead at his home Sunday near Dennis Chavez and Unser.

While BCSO called his death “suspicious,” his family says he was maliciously killed.

They are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you know anything, you are asked to call BCSO.

