Donation drive during Nob Hill event benefits Locker #505 Student’s Clothing Bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A clothing donation drive, as part of Nob Hill’s Shop and Stroll event, will benefit local students through Locker #505.

Albuquerque Involved is holding its 3rd annual donation drive during the night of Shop and Stroll. They are accepting clothing donations for Locker #505 Student’s Clothing Bank. Locker #505 provides new and gently-used clothing for APS students who cannot otherwise obtain any. \

The types of clothing currently needed are the following:

Boy’s boxers- sizes 5-38

Girl’s underwear- sizes 5-14

Bras (especially beginner sizes)

Hoodies- sizes 8-14

Children’s coats- sizes 5-7

New or gently-used shoes- in all sizes (toddler to adult)

In exchange for donations, shoppers will receive discounts for the following retailers in Nob Hill:

Sukhmani

Retail Therapy

Slice Parlor

Helix Coffee and Yoga

Agave Florist

CBD Boutique

Cila Salon

Pink Rhino

The non-profit will also be serving free coffee and hot cocoa.

For more information, visit their website.