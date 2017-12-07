Donation drive during Nob Hill event benefits Locker #505 Student’s Clothing Bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A clothing donation drive, as part of Nob Hill’s Shop and Stroll event, will benefit local students through Locker #505.
Albuquerque Involved is holding its 3rd annual donation drive during the night of Shop and Stroll. They are accepting clothing donations for Locker #505 Student’s Clothing Bank. Locker #505 provides new and gently-used clothing for APS students who cannot otherwise obtain any. \
The types of clothing currently needed are the following:
Boy’s boxers- sizes 5-38
Girl’s underwear- sizes 5-14
Bras (especially beginner sizes)
Hoodies- sizes 8-14
Children’s coats- sizes 5-7
New or gently-used shoes- in all sizes (toddler to adult)
In exchange for donations, shoppers will receive discounts for the following retailers in Nob Hill:
Sukhmani
Retail Therapy
Slice Parlor
Helix Coffee and Yoga
Agave Florist
CBD Boutique
Cila Salon
Pink Rhino
The non-profit will also be serving free coffee and hot cocoa.
For more information, visit their website.