December 7th Morning Rush: FBI continues to investigate border agent murder, possible link to New Mexico

1. The FBI is still investigating the death of a Border Patrol agent in Texas and new leads are pointing them to two brothers in New Mexico. Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez was killed and another agent was severely injured after they were attacked near Van Horn, Texas last month. Agents say a person who smuggles people into the U.S. reported that two men who recently crossed the Mexican border with a group of immigrants admitted they attacked agents with rocks. A federal search warrant shows the investigation led to a pair of brothers in Portales. They admitted to being two hours from the scene, the day after the murder, but say they didn’t know anything about it. Agents also believe a car the brothers admitted to driving may contain “evidence.”

2. A very cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits, teens, 20s & 30s this morning.

3. Firefighters battling four major wildfires in Southern California are gearing up for what could be a worst-case scenario Thursday, wind coupled with low humidity. Right now the fires are between zero and five-percent contained and officials expect wind gusts as high as 80 miles per hour. The largest is the Thomas Fire and it has already burned up to 140-square-miles. Hundreds of homes have been reduced to rubble. Officials estimate 12,000 more homes throughout the region are still in harm’s way.

4. A family is well on their way to recovery after a fire destroyed everything they own. John Whitehead’s home in Tijeras burned to the ground Dec.1 and destroyed everything he and his two kids owned. So his oldest son Michael posted a list of items his dad and siblings need. In return, piles of donations and hundreds of dollars began pouring in. The family plans to donate what they can’t use.

5. Blue Bell ice cream is making plans to reopen its distribution facility in Albuquerque. That means ice cream fans will be able to find Blue Bell at stores in the metro beginning in March. The company pulled its ice cream back in 2015 after it was linked to a Listeria outbreak.

Morning’s Top Stories