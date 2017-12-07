Dak Prescott gives Babe Laufenberg a minute of his time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott found at least one minute he could give to Babe Laufenberg Wednesday. The Cowboys single caller answered questions about his offensive line and gifts in the latest installment of Babe’s One Minute Drill.
KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.