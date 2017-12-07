Country Singer Neal McCoy visits with New Mexico veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Country singer Neal McCoy made a stop in New Mexico to visit with veterans Thursday.

McCoy says he recites the Pledge of Allegiance every day, stopping in many towns along the way.

Thursday, he visited New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park where he recited the Pledge with veterans and shared a song.

“The one thing I wanted to do is show, ‘Hey, I love my country and everyone else does too.’ It doesn’t matter who’s the president or who’s in Congress. The people that make it great are the people here,” McCoy says.

This is McCoy’s 700th event like it. He is now heading to Oklahoma.

