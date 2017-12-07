Country Singer Neal McCoy visits with New Mexico veterans

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Country singer Neal McCoy made a stop in New Mexico to visit with veterans Thursday.

McCoy says he recites the Pledge of Allegiance every day, stopping in many towns along the way.

Thursday, he visited New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park where he recited the Pledge with veterans and shared a song.

“The one thing I wanted to do is show, ‘Hey, I love my country and everyone else does too.’ It doesn’t matter who’s the president or who’s in Congress. The people that make it great are the people here,” McCoy says.

This is McCoy’s 700th event like it. He is now heading to Oklahoma.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s