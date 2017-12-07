Candlelight vigil held for Aztec school shooting victims

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The small community of Aztec gathered Thursday night to remember the two students killed in a school shooting in Aztec.

Saying the eyes of the nation are on Aztec tonight, community members were determined to show their unity and strength.

“For the ones who have lost their children, they need to see us. They need to see we care,” said Jenni Van Herwaaden.

Into the night, hundreds showed they care at a candlelight vigil in Aztec’s Minimum Park.

The shooting Thursday morning has shaken people in the area, but they say it has not defeated them.

The grandparents of one of the victims, Casey Jordan-Marquez, spoke.

“She’s love to see everybody here… To come see her. She loved everybody. If anybody was down, she was always there to try to bring them up,” said Casey’s grandfather.

Some were wearing shirts honoring the other victim, Paco Hernandez.

Casey’s grandmother also echoed how many feel about the shooting.

“This is something in our town that didn’t need to happen,” said Casey’s grandmother.

City leaders say they are focusing on healing.

“You know, one of the first steps to healing is accepting the grief. We have to accept that we’re grieving as a community and as families,” said Aztec Mayor Sally Burbridge.

The mayor reminded all community members to reach out and support each other in the coming days.

Community members are offering counseling through local churches in the coming days. Many are wearing stickers reading, “I Can Help.”

The state has also committed resources for counseling services through the school district.

