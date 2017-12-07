Baby Flamenco dancers interpret the classic art form for KRQE viewers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Age is just a number when it comes to the classical art of Flamenco — at least according to local toddlers who danced their way into the heart of viewers and anchors alike.

The National Institute of Flamenco will present their 19th Annual Recital Navideño, featuring student dancers of all ages and Las Posadas, flamenco-style! To promote the event, baby Flamenco artists shared their dancing enthusiasm with viewers.

Event details:

19th Annual Recital Navideño

December 15th and 16th at 7:00 p.m., December 17th at 2:00 p.m.

Rodey Theatre (UNM Campus)

Tickets ($20 and $25)

For more information, visit the NIF website.