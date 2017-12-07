Avoid Stress this Holiday Season

With the holidays approaching quickly, Dr. Eugene Sun of Blue Cross Blue Shield shares some valuable tips for staying healthy this holiday season:

Sleep is vital to our well-being and stress reduction. Try to maintain a regular schedule as best as possible and avoid electronics at least 30 minutes before bed.

Moderate your indulgent diet with fruits and veggies, which will help your body balance the excessive treats this holiday season.

Make a plan. With so much on the to-do list, create one that lists the most important and pressing commitments to help you navigate your busy holiday schedule.

For more tips, Dr. Sun recommends CDC.gov.