ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy will lead the district for at least another year.

The APS Board of Education voted to extend Reedy’s contract through the 2019-2020 school year.

The Board says it is pleased with the positive direction the district has taken under Reedy.

She took over in 2015 after a series of controversies involving APD Superintendent’s Winston Brooks and Luis Valentino.

Reedy’s salary is $240,000.

