APD warns they will ticket drivers using ART lanes

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say they will ticket any driver using the new ART lanes.

The lanes are for ART buses only.

While ART is not fully up and running, some buses are using it for River of Lights and training.

APD will also be there patrolling the route more frequently. They will ticket drivers caught entering the lanes or making turns through them.

There was already one bad crash in November when a driver turned left across the bus lanes while waiting in traffic.

Lanes can be identified by rumble strips and “Bus Only” decals.

