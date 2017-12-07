Albuquerque students, teachers asking for donations to light up Puerto Rico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It’s been nearly three months since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. The need for supplies is still urgent, with at least half the country still without power.

Students, teachers, and parishioners from a local church are making one final push asking the community to give those in need some light.

It’s something we often take for granted; having food and electricity at our disposal. That’s why students and teachers from two Albuquerque high schools are pitching in for the “Turn the Lights on in Puerto Rico” campaign.

“A lot of kids bring in a can of beans but they don’t realize the impact that may have keeping someone alive. I’m just really thankful so many kids got together to make such a positive change that will really impact people’s lives,” said Fioana Kiljore, junior at Albuquerque High School.

Many towns and communities across Puerto Rico are still entirely without power. In fact, Lt. Gen. Todd sermonize, with the Army Corps of Engineers, says those living at the very ends of the electric grid may have to wait until spring until power is restored.

That’s why for the past several weeks students at Albuquerque High School and Albuquerque Institute of Mathematics and Science have been collecting hundreds of flashlights, batteries and canned food. The items will then be handed out to families in one of Puerto Rico’s rural mountain villages.

Organizer, Dr. Beverly Miller, says while this effort will help tens of thousands of citizens there, it’s also teaching kids here a valuable lesson.

“As a teacher, I really believe in helping our students promote service learning and really fostering that global citizenship because we are the world, especially here in Albuquerque where we have so many cultures and ethnic groups and in some respects we have many Puerto Ricans here in Albuquerque and these are their relatives,” said Dr. Miller.

Dr. Miller says each family will be given a package with food and two flashlights.

They will be collecting items until Dec.12 with plans to deliver on Dec.15.

If you would like to donate, they’re asking people to drop off donations to New Hope Church, 1901 Pennsylvania Ave. NE or contact Dr. Beverly Miller 505-401-6521.

