Twinkle Light Parade announces 2017 float winners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Twinkle Light Parade has announced this year’s float winners.

The Tumbleweed Snowman by the Albuquerque Arroyo Flood Control Authority won Best in Show.

The Polar Express by the Southwest Carpenters Union placed second, while Clausecrete by the Duke City Redi-Mix placed third.

All of the parade entries were scored on creativity, holiday spirit,”twinkliness” and wow factor.

Other winners include:

Motorcycle/Car Club

1st-The Island of Misfit VW’s by the Route 66 Air-cooled VW Club

2nd-Drifters Car Club

3rd (tie)-Impala Wonderland by Impalas Car Club – Albuquerque NM Chapter and Model A Christmas by Poco Quatros Model A Car Club

Commercial

1st-Polar Express by the Southwest Carpenters Union

2nd-Clausecrete by Duke City Redi-Mix

3rd-99.5 FM by Cumulus

Government

1st-Tumbleweed Snowman by AMAFCA

2nd-The Albuquerque Police Department Past & Present by the Albuquerque Police Department

3rd-Go Blue ABQ! by City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Management

Community

1st-Ginger Bread Party Truck by James Opel with Rick Miera for Lieutenant Governor

2nd-Heart and Hands of God by San Felipe De Neri Church

3rd-I am Groot by Comic Crusaders for New Mexico

Show Vehicle

1st-Lit Up by The Lovato Family

2nd-Winter Playground by the Hickox Family

3rd (tie)-Showtime by Jose Padilla and 1967 Romero by Tony Romero

Large Walking Group

1st-Jaguar Pride Marching Band by Atrisco Heritage Academy High School Band

2nd-Presbyterian Stroke Program by Presbyterian Hospital

3rd-Hornet Marching Band by Highland High School Band Boosters

Small Walking Group

1st-UNM Fusion Dance Crew

2nd-Sandia Bandia Drum Line by Sandia High School

3rd-Damon Martinez for Congress by Damon Martinez

Animal Walking Group

1st-Heading Home for Christmas by First Impressions Rodeo Club

2nd-Who Let The Dogs Out by Sit Means Sit

3rd-Barreling Fun in a Winter Wonderland by Rio Grande K-9 Barrel Racing Club

