Twinkle Light Parade announces 2017 float winners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Twinkle Light Parade has announced this year’s float winners.
The Tumbleweed Snowman by the Albuquerque Arroyo Flood Control Authority won Best in Show.
The Polar Express by the Southwest Carpenters Union placed second, while Clausecrete by the Duke City Redi-Mix placed third.
All of the parade entries were scored on creativity, holiday spirit,”twinkliness” and wow factor.
Other winners include:
Motorcycle/Car Club
1st-The Island of Misfit VW’s by the Route 66 Air-cooled VW Club
2nd-Drifters Car Club
3rd (tie)-Impala Wonderland by Impalas Car Club – Albuquerque NM Chapter and Model A Christmas by Poco Quatros Model A Car Club
Commercial
1st-Polar Express by the Southwest Carpenters Union
2nd-Clausecrete by Duke City Redi-Mix
3rd-99.5 FM by Cumulus
Government
1st-Tumbleweed Snowman by AMAFCA
2nd-The Albuquerque Police Department Past & Present by the Albuquerque Police Department
3rd-Go Blue ABQ! by City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Management
Community
1st-Ginger Bread Party Truck by James Opel with Rick Miera for Lieutenant Governor
2nd-Heart and Hands of God by San Felipe De Neri Church
3rd-I am Groot by Comic Crusaders for New Mexico
Show Vehicle
1st-Lit Up by The Lovato Family
2nd-Winter Playground by the Hickox Family
3rd (tie)-Showtime by Jose Padilla and 1967 Romero by Tony Romero
Large Walking Group
1st-Jaguar Pride Marching Band by Atrisco Heritage Academy High School Band
2nd-Presbyterian Stroke Program by Presbyterian Hospital
3rd-Hornet Marching Band by Highland High School Band Boosters
Small Walking Group
1st-UNM Fusion Dance Crew
2nd-Sandia Bandia Drum Line by Sandia High School
3rd-Damon Martinez for Congress by Damon Martinez
Animal Walking Group
1st-Heading Home for Christmas by First Impressions Rodeo Club
2nd-Who Let The Dogs Out by Sit Means Sit
3rd-Barreling Fun in a Winter Wonderland by Rio Grande K-9 Barrel Racing Club
————