Tickets selling fast to watch NMSU Aggies play in Arizona Bowl

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Aggies will have a sea of fans to cheer them on in the Arizona Bowl.

The Aggies are making history going to a bowl game for the first time in 57 years, and Aggies fans are snatching up tickets.

The Pan Am Ticket Office says as of Wednesday morning they have sold nearly 4,000 tickets, and that’s just since Sunday. There are only 1,000 tickets left.

It turns out that fans more than willing to make the four-hour trip to Tucson to see the Aggies play in what’s become a historic season.

The Aggies will take on Utah State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 29.

